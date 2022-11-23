Monster.com makeover: Renamed foundit.in, it's now a talent management firm

Job search portal Monster.com has announced its transformation into an end-to-end platform. The firm has rebranded to foundit.in in the Asia Pacific and Middle East, and has acquired a new vision and logo.

The platform will now offer comprehensive solutions to recruiters and highly personalised and contextual services to job seekers across these geographies. The firm said this transition is in line with the company’s mission to connect the right talent with the right opportunities.

Speaking at the new brand unveiling event, Sekhar Garisa, CEO, foundit.in, said technology is leading disruption across sectors and the talent acquisition segment is no exception. “The pandemic has fundamentally changed the way we work and the way we hire. We have been privileged to witness the talent acquisition landscape evolve over the last three decades, giving us an unparalleled depth of insights into .”

“The platform of the future needs to cater to a highly dynamic job market, skill-based hiring and changing expectations from careers. We are excited to unveil a new direction for Monster from simply facilitating job and candidate discovery to enabling significantly better outcomes,” he added.

seekers can use the revamped platform for personalised job discovery and enablement solutions which operate through AI/ML (artificial intelligence and machine learning) algorithms. With foundit.in’s customised search results feature, candidates will receive results and recommendations curated to their educational background, experience and validated skills, Garisa revealed.

Other features include community-led mentorship marketplace, skills validation through assessments, mobile first UI, personalised recommendations, and self-enhancement tools like upskilling courses.

For recruiters, the platform will offer a rich data set of each candidate, along with insights and analytics that will make the process more efficient and customise it for each role requirement. The new interface and features claim to allow for seamless interaction between recruiters and candidates.

Commenting on foundit.in’s role in realising its parent firm Quess Corp’s future-forward strategy, Ajit Isaac, Founder and Non-Executive Chairman of Quess Corp and foundit.in, said, “As an institution, steadfast on our commitment to formalise jobs in India, we have been focusing on building a product-led portfolio that can help democratise access to formal across White, Blue and Grey collar workers.”

“We acquired Monster APAC and ME with a vision to transform white-collar talent acquisition. Over the last couple of years, organisations experienced everything from the 'Great Resignation' and the 'Great Regret', leading to mass hiring at an unprecedented pace. But now as the market settles, hiring is going to be a lot sharper, focused and skill-based. Such precision can only be achieved through the combination of human ingenuity and technology and this is what we have to offer our recruiters and job seekers through foundit.in,” he added.

Monster claims to have been serving 70 million job seekers and 10,000 customers across 18 countries. All the new services will be onboarded to the platform in the next 6-8 months.