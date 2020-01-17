Moody's places YES Bank's long-term foreign currency rating under review

JUST IN
The Baseline Credit Assessment was also downgraded to 'Caa2' from 'B3'

Moody's has placed YES Bank's long-term foreign currency rating under review as the private sector lender struggles to raise capital. Moody's also placed the bank's long-term foreign and local currency bank deposit ratings of B2, and its foreign currency senior unsecured MTN program rating of (P)B2, under review, with the direction uncertain. The Baseline Credit Assessment was also downgraded to ‘Caa2’ from ‘B3’.
