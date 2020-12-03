More cheer for United Spirits as hard liquor sales outperform beer in Q2

Alcoholic Beverages have been one of the worst performers among fast moving consumer discretionary segments over the past two quarters. The weighted average fall in sales growth of the sector 16 per cent in Q2, according to HDFC Securities.

While this is an improvement over the 58 per cent fall in the June quarter, the segment is among the slowest to recover since the start of the pandemic. Even over the last four quarters the average growth has been in the negative 19 per cent. Say analysts at IIFL Research, “Alcohol has been highly impacted by Covid and related lockdowns, but ...