More competition isn't a threat, it will grow the market: Birla MF chief

Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company will launch its initial public offering (IPO) next week. A Balasubramanian, MD & CEO of the fund house says its over two-decade old presence puts it in an advantageous position. In an interview with Chirag Madia, he says entry of fintech players in the MF space will help grow the market.

Edited excerpts: How have you arrived at the IPO pricing? How does it compare to listed peers? We have gone by the feedback we got during the road shows we conducted across the country and the globe. It also reflects our growth expectations. The ...