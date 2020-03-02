More than 30% of top 50 listed companies complete digital overhaul

A little more than one third of the top 50 companies by market capitalisation have completed digital transformational processes with visible business impact, according to a research by McKinsey & Co.

At least 32 per cent have started seeing results, 42 per cent of the sample set are getting started with transformation projects but haven’t yet seen substantial impact, while the remaining 26 per cent are at an early experimentation stage, says Kushe Bahl, partner with McKinsey Digital and leader of the McKinsey Analytics Practices in India. The key building blocks of a successful ...