More than skin deep: Bajaj Nomarks Ayurveda delivers a simple message

There is an increased emphasis on overall well-being among consumers today. Many are moving away from products that make them look good aesthetically to products that make them feel good as well.

No wonder there is growing demand for natural/herbal/ayurvedic products that are safe to use, non-toxic and yet as effective. A survey by Chrome Data Analytics & Media, a data analytics company, preference for skincare products that are designated organic/herbal/ayurvedic has grown by leaps and bounds over the last 10 years. A 2017 report by the Indian Beauty & Hygiene Association and AT ...