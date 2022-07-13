Morgan Stanley-backed Continuum Green Energy raises $350 mn via bonds

-
ALSO READ
Morgan Stanley cuts FY23 earnings forecast by 8%; lowers Dec Sensex target
Cloud, security to be priority even if recession hits US: Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley relationships across Wall Street snared in probe
GE arm buys 49% stake in Continuum's onshore wind project in Gujarat
Regulators probe block trading at Goldman, Morgan Stanley, others
-
Continuum Green Energy, a renewable energy platform, on Wednesday said it has raised USD 350 million (about Rs 2,786 crore) in debt through a bond issue to expand its solar hybrid and wind projects.
The company, which has a portfolio of 1.3 GW of assets either operational or nearing commissioning, issued senior secured floating rate notes to two marquee international institutional investors, as per an official statement.
"With these funds, the company aims to expand its portfolio to 2.5 GW, majority of which as wind and solar hybrid projects, servicing Commercial and Industrial (C&I) consumers, enabling them to meet their sustainability goals economically," its founder and chief executive Arvind Bansal said.
Continuum is majority-owned by a global infrastructure fund managed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, and has 1.2 GW of projects for near term construction, as per the statement.
It can raise an additional USD 50 million on fulfilment of certain conditions, it said.
Deutsche Bank AG was the sole placement agent for Continuum on this transaction.
"The international debt capital markets continue to remain volatile on account of rising interest rates and geo political tensions. Adverse market conditions notwithstanding, capital remains available for strong credit and the right structures," said Sameer Gupta, Head India DCM (debt capital markets) at Deutsche Bank.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU