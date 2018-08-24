Motilal Oswal takes charge of Aspire amid talks of rift among co-founders

Motilal Oswal, co-founder of the Financial Services, has upped the efforts to revive its mortgage business-

Sources say that the move came after the housing finance firm, failed to take off in an anticipated manner, which created a rift among the co-founders of the brokerage firm.

However, Oswal has refuted the buzz of split with co-founder He says that there are bound to be the difference of opinions, but they will always do what is best for the business.

“Spilt never came in the mind as role of both of the founder is quite independent. There is no scope of overlaps. His (Agrawal) views will prevail on the investment matters and I deal with the business aspect of the firm. However, we keep on consulting each other on corporate decisions,” Oswal said in an interaction with Business Standard.

The idea of floating the business came from in the year 2014. Agrawal has been hands-on with the Aspire management until inefficient execution of the several strategies forced Oswal to take the business under his supervision.



and have worked together for 30 years. The company Financial Services was set up as a brokerage in 1987.

Motilal Oswal says that he is rebuilding the whole business and a new avatar will be unveiled next year. “It was Raamdeo’s idea, he was big fan of this segment. We have not gone wrong on selecting the business but perhaps went wrong with selecting the people who did not have the holistic view of the business,” Oswal said.

He further says that one has to go through a learning experience in any business. He attributed two flaws for the housing business downturn. One credit being managed by the sales team and second lack of focus on the collection. “There was no collection vertical,” he said.

“Raamdeo has his own wisdom, he thought let me aggressively disburse money first. Money will come back as there are collateral assets. But we are more of a collection organization rather than lending. The firm is dealing with lower income group who require proper training, motivation and education,” he said.

“We have almost completed the clean-up exercise. We have seen sales growth coming back and by March 2019 things will be completely different,” he added.

Oswal said the firm has now put in place experienced talent. “We had earlier totally relied upon vendors’ approval, who didn’t give us the right kind of valuation,” he said.

This overhaul comes on account of soaring toxic assets in the banking space. According to data, the (NPAs) of Aspire soared from 0.58 per cent in March 2017 to 4.52 per cent by March 18. The net profit for Aspire also slumped 62 per cent during 2017-18.