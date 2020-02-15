Motorola wins $764.6 million in copyright damages against rival Hytera

Solutions Inc said on Friday it has won a trade secret theft and copyright infringement case against Chinese rival Hytera Communications Corp and has been awarded $764.6 million (£586.6 million) in damages.

A US jury in Chicago found that Hytera stole Motorola's trade secrets and infringed its copyrights, the company said.

Following the verdict, the communications device maker is planning to seek a global injunction preventing Hytera from further misappropriating the stolen trade secrets and infringing its copyrights.