JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Tariff hike: Highlights of the 16-year-old Airbus, Boeing trade war
Business Standard

Motorola wins $764.6 million in copyright damages against rival Hytera

A US jury in Chicago found that Hytera stole Motorola's trade secrets and infringed its copyrights, the company said

Reuters 

Motorola solutions
Logo of Motorola solutions

Motorola Solutions Inc said on Friday it has won a trade secret theft and copyright infringement case against Chinese rival Hytera Communications Corp and has been awarded $764.6 million (£586.6 million) in damages.

A US jury in Chicago found that Hytera stole Motorola's trade secrets and infringed its copyrights, the company said.

Following the verdict, the communications device maker is planning to seek a global injunction preventing Hytera from further misappropriating the stolen trade secrets and infringing its copyrights.
First Published: Sat, February 15 2020. 11:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU