Motorola wins $764.6 million in copyright damages against rival Hytera

-
ALSO READ
Academic institutions can retain patents if they fund research: IPR draft
Motorola enters multi-camera segment with triple-camera set-up in Moto G8
DoT checking if SC's AGR definition applies to companies other than telcos
Intellectual property filings up 20% at IIT Delhi, highest ever in a year
DEFCOM 2019: Seminar showcases tactical intelligence, surveillance systems
-
Motorola Solutions Inc
A US jury in Chicago found that Hytera stole Motorola's trade secrets and infringed its copyrights, the company said.
Following the verdict, the communications device maker is planning to seek a global injunction preventing Hytera from further misappropriating the stolen trade secrets and infringing its copyrights.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU