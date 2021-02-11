MRF profit grows 116% to Rs 511.72 cr in Dec quarter, revenue rises 14%

-
ALSO READ
MRF pre-tax profit down 93% to Rs 28 cr in Q1 on Covid hit
MRF stock on course to hit Rs 100,000-mark. Is it a good time to buy?
Tyre stocks in demand; JK Tyre rallies 15%, MRF scales fresh high
MRF, CEAT, JK Tyre: Should you bet on tyre stocks? Here's what charts say
Tyre stocks on a roll. JK Tyre soars 27% in 2 days, Ceat hits 52-week high
-
Tyre major MRF reported a profit of Rs 511.72 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as compared to Rs 236.63 crore in the year ago period, an increase of around 116 per cent.
In the said period, the company's total revenue rose to Rs 4,567 crore from Rs 4008.89 crore in the year ago period, an increase of around 14 per cent.
Meanwhile, the company's stock, which was trading at around Rs 97,000 on Thursday morning, dropped to Rs 94,428.10 (at 12.55 p.m) after the results were announced.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU