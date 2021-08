Mumbai: A-list realtors queue up to enter one of world's priciest market

Some of the country’s largest listed real estate developers — DLF, Prestige Estates, and Puravankara — are foraying into the Rs 50,000-crore residential property market of Mumbai, where home prices are among the highest in the world.

All of them are set to launch residential projects in the financial capital of the country, where the market is dominated by players such as Runwal, Lodha, and Oberoi Realty, among others. Leading the race is Prestige, which has lined up 6 million square feet (msf) of new launches in the city across Mulund and Byculla in the third ...