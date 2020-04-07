Mumbai company partners with Tata Trusts for 1-hour coronavirus testing kit

A Mumbai-based diagnostics company has partnered with to roll out testing kits for the pandemic across markets in India.

Molbio Diagnostics can diagnose a positive result for the strain within an hour at a cost of Rs 1,350, said the company’s Chief Technical Officer, Chandrashekhar Nair.

The Truenat Beta CoV test enables same-day reporting and patient isolation initiation, if required. Company officials said it is one of the few tests the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has validated in a short period of time.

Molbio's battery-operated kits--the size of a LAN-line telephone--can be taken out into the field to test as many as 15 individuals in a day. They come in a price range of Rs 6.5-12 lakh and have got both government and ICMR approvals. The kits will be utilised in locations in Uttar Pradesh to start with, Nair said.

The company was founded in 2000 and largely focuses on testing for tuberculosis, malaria and other diseases. It has an order for 1,500 testing kits.

While the number of deaths and active cases has been rising sharply, India’s apex health research body had earlier issued an advisory asking containment centres to conduct rapid antibody tests to detect infection.

These tests use a blood sample and punch out results in minutes but are not as stringent as other technologies.

Nair says his kit uses a swab from the throat to diagnose diseases and is more accurate. "Rapid antibody tests can be used for speed but they can't detect all cases," he said. "Many people can be carriers and not show symptoms and thus be contagious, which means testing has to become universal in India for the disease to be truly contained."

Molbio has raised a total of Rs 400 crore till date, of which Rs 140 crore came from Motilal Oswal during the past three months.

Madhav Joshi, CEO of the India Health Fund, a grant-making initiative that has received over $10 million from the for supporting programmes on infectious diseases, said that IHF primarily focuses on getting innovative projects and services to the market.

The health ministry has said that clusters of Covid-19 had appeared in Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Karnataka, Telangana, and the Union Territory of Ladakh.

More than 200 districts are now reporting Covid-19 cases and the risk of further spread remains very high, the ministry said.

It said earlier that testing capacity had been ramped up significantly to over 10,000 tests per day.

Private diagnostic laboratories have started testing for the Covid-19 strain, but are yet to handle a sizeable number of cases per day.

Two weeks ago, the cost of testing for Covid-19 was Rs 4,500 per examination and the results are available within 24 hours but high costs were preventing patients from voluntarily going for them.

There are around 29 private and 119 government labs, of which 104 are operational.