Murugappa Group post-tax profit up 2.8% in 2019-20 to Rs 2,866 cr

Chennai-based has registered a 2.8 per cent in profit after tax at 2,946 crore in 2019-20 as compared to Rs 2,866 crore, a year ago. Manufacturing entities of the Group have generated a free cash Flow of Rs 1,903 crore as against a negative Rs 30 crore a year ago, said the Group. Turnover of the Group reported 3.3 per cent growth to Rs 38,105 crore in 2019-20 from Rs 36,890 crore.

Market capitalisation of the listed of the group aggregates to Rs 46,683 crore as of March 31, 2020. The Group has 28 businesses including nine listed traded in NSE & BSE.

PAT excluding special provision of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Co. Ltd and Chola MS General Insurance Co. Ltd grew by 20.4 per cent at Rs 3,489 crore.

According to the Group manufacturing entities of the Group have generated a free cash flow of Rs 1,903 crore as against negative Rs 30 crore, which stood at 119 percent of Profit After Tax.

During the year, the Group Manufacturing entities have reduced loan outstanding of Rs 1,540 crore leading to an improvement in total debt equity from 0.74 times as on March 31. 2019 to 0.47 times as on March 31, 2020.

EID Parry has sold two per cent stake in its subsidiary, Coromandel International Limited, aggregating to a value of Rs 368 crore. The proceeds from the sale will be utilised towards reduction of debt.

Capex spent by Group in 2019-20 was Rs 1,009 crore with a total spend in two years (2018-19 and 2019-20) stood at Rs 1,610 crore as against the plan of Rs 2,000 crore.