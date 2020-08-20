Muthoot's strong Q1 show fails to cheer investors, stock sheds 4%

Despite a strong pre-tax profit growth of 37.8 per cent year-on-year in the June quarter, reported on Wednesday, the stock of gold finance major– Muthoot Finance has shed over four per cent. Expensive valuation and concern over asset quality of its non-gold businesses are hurting investor sentiment.

Rising gold prices are improving the overall outlook of gold finance companies such as Muthoot in terms of loan book growth and asset quality. However, Muthoot’s current valuation at thrice its FY22 estimated book value, which is higher than some major non-banking finance ...