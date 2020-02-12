My Country Mobile bets on telecom in India, looks to promote VoIP products

My Country Mobile General Trading, one of the world’s largest Wholesale voice over Internet Protocol Termination Provider based in Dubai, is betting big on India to offer innovative and newer technologies in the

The telecommunications service launched by the provider includes Virtual phone numbers (DIDs), Bulk SMS, SMS API, International Top-up(B2C) and B2B) VOIP Calling APP - Callmama (B2C) and so on. It will be aggressively promoting these products over the next few years to increase market share.

My Country Mobile offers wholesale Voice Termination to over 150 different countries with a network of over 1,000 different operators globally. It also provides virtual phone numbers to over 100 countries. My Country Mobile has access to over 5 lakh retail outlets and has access to over a million customers online.

The company has offices in the USA, UK, Singapore, Hong Kong and UAE and is expanding its reach continuously by adding more telecom operators to terminate calls to their network. In India, the company is interconnected with Airtel, Vodafone, Jio and Idea.

"While the condition for the wholesale voice market might appear grim, still markets like the Middle East and Africa has a huge potential for this business where there is a ban on all applications that provide voice and video communications over the internet. Hence the wholesale voice business still has huge prospects and My Country Mobile will continue to tap these markets to expand the business aggressively. A combination of an industry-leading platform, a global interconnected network, and unique international retail distribution has helped My Country Mobile grow over 20 per cent every year for the last five years and we aim to grow in double digits over the next few years," said Akil Patel, Director of Sales, My Country Mobile.

The evolution of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), backed by the ever-developing technologies, has reached new heights and that directly affected the Wholesale Voice businesses. Now most of the international callers opt for internet-based calling apps like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, We Chat, Skype etc. The Global VoIP Services The market is expected to touch $140 billion by 2021.

"We assist with a broad range of telecommunications services by implementing effective communication channels; to encourage team collaboration, compliance, and foster premier consumer assistance. We have a secure interface for wholesale minutes, with over twelve billion minutes per month capacity network. Our solutions are easy to implement and manage, which empowers businesses with an immense competitive advantage to meet the growing demand. We ensure that all our partners access immense value to drive higher profitability and growth and we continue to invest in our wholesale voice offerings by optimizing our systems, automating our operations and modernizing our network," added Meraj Syed, CTO, My Country Mobile.

My Country Mobile offers a one-stop solution for all the telecom needs. Its customers include call centres, telecom operators, VOIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) providers, Wi-fi VOIP, VOIP Dialers’, MNO (Mobile Network Operator), MVNO (Mobile virtual network operator) and much more. It helps businesses to streamline their networks, run more efficiently and to develop in new markets. My Country mobile aims to provide and deliver international wholesale voice traffic and global connection coverage to operators, carriers and distributors around the world, while preserving customer satisfaction and quality of service throughout its work.