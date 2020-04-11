Myntra to Flipkart, firms join hands to provide essential needs

To cater the needs of the consumers amid the nationwide lockdown, various e-commerce, lifestyle retailers and outdoor gear-maker are now partnering to provide better servies on their platforms.

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Saturday said it has entered into a partnership Tata Consumer Products Ltd under which the latter's distributors will list as marketplace sellers on the e-commerce platform.

"This will allow consumers to use the Flipkart platform to buy different combo packs of essential products such as beverages (Tata Tea and coffee) and food items (Tata Sampann spices, pulses, and Nutri mixes) offered by Tata Consumer Products," a statement said.

The partnership is already operational in Bengaluru, and the plan to expand these facilities in Mumbai and Delhi in the coming week and tier-II towns in the future.

"The partnership has brought together two iconic Indian that have created a unique distribution model, leveraging their combined strengths to solve for Indian consumers' need for access to essential commodities as they stay indoors and practise social distancing," it added.

Flipkart's marketplace supply chain will fulfil the orders by picking up these products from Tata Consumer Company distributors and delivering them to customers using its network of delivery executives.

Earlier this week, Flipkart announced a pilot with retail chain store Spencers to introduce hyperlocal deliveries of groceries and essentials in Hyderabad.

BigBasket partners with Uber to deliver essential items

Bigbasket has partnered Uber to help in delivery of essential items, while Grofers said it has hired about 2,000 people from industries that have been deeply impacted by the current crisis such as textile, manufacturing, and services.

E-commerce companies have struggled to deliver orders after the 21-day lockdown was imposed on March 24.

Even though the government allowed delivery of essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment through e-commerce platforms, players faced hiccups initially.

The surge in orders also disrupted operations for these companies. Players have now started resuming operations across various cities, clearing pending orders before accepting new ones. BigBasket will use Uber’s service to serve customers in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Noida, it said.

Myntra's tie up with Wildcraft

Fashion and lifestyle retailer Myntra has partnered outdoor gear-maker Wildcraft to offer high quality personal protective masks on its platform.

To cater to the ensuing shortage of protective masks across the country and restricted access during the lockdown, Myntra will collaborate with Wildcraft on the same.

The e-commerce platform's strong delivery network and wide reach will enable the company to deliver masks to customers within the safety of their homes.

Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra, said, "We are thankful to the government for their support and proud to serve the nation in the fight against COVID -19 by providing our customers access to essential protective items right at their doorsteps and enabling them to stay safe indoors."

Siddharth Sood & Gaurav Dublish, Founders - Wildcraft, said, "It is an opportunity to serve the nation and its citizens in parallel. We plan to step into the Personal Protective Gear (PPG) segment with a set of products under the HYPASHIELD umbrella meant to keep civilians, security, delivery, students, and medical personnel etc., protected in the long run. Apart from masks, we have safety overalls, sleeping bags, safety kits in the development pipeline."