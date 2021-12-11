Myntra appoints chartered accountant Abhishek Gupta as CFO

Walmart-owned online fashion retailer has appointed Abhishek Gupta as its new chief financial officer (CFO). A chartered accountant and seasoned leader with expertise in a multitude of finance-related functions, Gupta brings with him over 16 years of experience in the e-commerce and FMCG industries. Gupta will assume his new role at on January 1, 2022 and work closely with Nandita Sinha, Myntra’s new CEO.

In his new role at Myntra, Gupta will be overlooking the finance function of He is expected to further enhance business partnering and strategic growth initiatives as Myntra continues to scale and shape the industry.

Gupta is currently head of finance - Wholesale and Walmart India. He began his stint with the Group in 2018, joining as director, business finance, coming from Unilever where he worked for close to 6 years, for various verticals and across geographies. In addition to this, Gupta was also associated with Abbott and ITC Ltd. during the early years of his career. In his most recent role at Flipkart, he led the business finance function (supply chain finance, operations finance, category finance, memberships, monetization, marketing and new business initiatives) for Walmart India and Wholesale Business.

Over the years, he has worked extensively in core commercial areas such as risk management and internal controls, procure to pay, record to report, performance management and global shared services and partnered with various functional units.

Gupta is a chartered accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and is a Bachelor of Commerce in accounting and finance from St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata.