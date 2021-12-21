Myntra's flagship EORS festive sale witnesses 40% growth in new users

Walmart-owned online retailer Myntra’s flagship EORS festive sale witnessed over 45 per cent growth in site traffic over the previous winter edition. It witnessed over 1.6 million fashion, beauty and lifestyle shoppers across the country. Over 7 lakh items were purchased within the first 3 hrs of the mega carnival that went live in the wee hours of December 18. also witnessed a 40 per cent growth in new users shopping on the platform for the first time on the opening day of the 6-day event that will go on till 23 December.

witnessed a record 4 million new app installs during the pre-buzz period, indicating excitement and anticipation among shoppers for the arrival of EORS. Fifty-three per cent of the shoppers were from tier 2-3 cities and beyond, making their first purchase on Myntra, giving the 15th edition of the festive event a major fillip. The traffic to the platform rose to a record of over 15 million during the Early Access period of the shopping event.

“Day one of EORS-15 has been phenomenal,” said Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, “With about 1.6 million shoppers so far and over 40 per cent growth in new users shopping on Myntra over the previous winter edition, day 1 of EORS-15 has broadly exceeded our as well as our brand partners’ expectations.”

Beauty and Personal Care category dominated with over 95 per cent growth on day 1 of the event over the previous winter edition. Winter wear for kids witnessed a 35 per cent growth over the previous winter edition. On the first day of EORS, a majority of the shoppers placed orders for men’s casual wear, women’s western wear and sportswear. Sweaters, sweatshirts, sports shoes, jackets and shirts witnessed the highest growth over the previous edition. Some of the top brands that saw maximum scale include H&M, Roadster, PUMA, Boat, HRX, Levi’s, Mango and Jack and Jones among others. Fifty-four per cent of the shoppers on day-1 were women.



“We are witnessing a marked preference among shoppers across the country, including in non-metro cities, to try out new brands, styles and personal care products with greater enthusiasm, “ said Pais. “This is coupled with an increase in basket size, and that gives us the confidence and encouragement to curate and offer more. With Christmas and New Year around the corner, we expect this shopping spree to continue till the end of the six-day event.”

On the opening day, Delhi shopped the most among metros, followed by Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune. The top 5 non-metro cities that shopped in this period are Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Indore, Patna and Jaipur. Among other regions, Imphal, Panchkula and Udaipur witnessed the highest shopping.

The six-day event will augment the income opportunity for about 25,000 Kirana partners who will deliver to pin codes across metros, tier 2-3 and beyond.