Myntra set for biggest fashion festive sale; to cater to 40 mn visitors

Walmart-owned online fashion retailer is hosting its biggest festive sale event and expects to cater to over 40 million visitors as the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated a shift to e-commerce. An increasing number of consumers are shopping online at a higher frequency.

Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (EORS), which is set to go live this weekend, would offer 900,000 styles, presented by over 3,000 brands while shopping in the biggest edition of the fashion event to date. The five-day sale, which starts from Sunday, is slated to cater to over 4 million unique customers. About 20,000 Kirana partners would cater to 76 per cent of the overall deliveries, spanning over 27,000 pin codes. is geared to handle 900,000 concurrent users and 20,000 orders per minute at peak.

“The 13th edition is thus far the biggest, the fashion-forward customers of the country are going to experience,” said Amar Nagaram, CEO, “Through our flagship EORS event, we are looking at acquiring one million new customers, and preparing to ship 15 million items by the first week of the new year safely to our customers’ doorsteps.”

The biggest-ever edition of the mega fashion event is also set to witness a massive uptick in demand, at 4x over BAU (business-as-usual) and 1.5x over the last winter edition. Close 50 per cent of the contribution is expected to come from tier 2-3 markets.

Myntra also expects 65 per cent higher traffic to the platform during the event, compared to last year. This owing to higher adoption of fashion through e-commerce and Myntra’s value proposition.

Consumers can pick fashion wear, accessories, beauty products and home decor from brands such as Nike, Mango and Vero Moda.

The other brands include Tommy Hilfiger, Biba and H&M.

Myntra has also scaled-up the collection for Myntra Fashion Brands (MFB) across apparel, accessories and footwear. Some of the leading brands from MFB include Roadster, Dressberry, Anouk, Sangria, Ether and Taavi. In addition, Myntra launched over 50 new brands on its platform ahead of the event, including Decathlon, Pothys, Smashbox, and

Also, over 6,500 Indian handloom products from more than 30 brands are live on the platform, giving impetus to SMEs and the ‘Make in India’ effort. There will be a special selection available from over 1,000 regional and national brands, with a heavily expanded saree section. Over 50 per cent of the orders during EORS-13 will be delivered from solar-powered fulfillment centres at Bhiwandi and Bilaspur. Myntra has also launched ‘Myntra-Mall’ on the app in partnership with brands. About 31 brands will be leveraging this pioneering tech initiative to connect with their customers this EORS.

