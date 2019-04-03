Nalco turns lowest cost producer of bauxite, alumina in FY19

(Nalco) exited FY2019 as the world's most frugal cost producer of While the navratna firm was previously adjudged the lowest cost producer of alumina globally by Wood Mackenzie, it added the rare feat of being the most competitive producer in last fiscal.

logged more than 100 per cent capacity utilization at its captive mines, producing 7.41 million tonnes (mt), the best since its inception. Bauxite despatch at 7.23 mt was also the highest since the company kicked off operations. Nalco's alumina hydrate production touched a new high of 2.15 mt.

Metal or aluminium production scaled an eight year high of 0.44 mt. Nalco's Angul smelter recorded its best ever output of wire rods, billets, green anode, rodded anode and T-ingots. Nalco's smelting facility also achieved a specific electrical energy consumption of 13,370 units per tonne of aluminium in FY2019. The energy efficiency played a significant role in cutting input costs and saving Rs 54 crore for the company. The captive power plant (CPP) owned by also slashed the specific consumption of coal from 0.881 kg/Kwh to 0.792/Kwh, resulting in further savings worth Rs 52 crore.