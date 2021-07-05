Nandan Nilekani, others to advise govt on ONDC to curb digital monopolies

-
-
Infosys Non-Executive Chairman and Aadhaar architect Nandan Nilekani, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Health Authority, RS Sharma, and seven other experts are a part of an advisory council to advise the government to design and accelerate adoption of Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), aimed to curb digital monopolies.
The larger idea is to give ‘free and fair’ choice to consumers to buy products on an online platform, a senior government official said. “The system will help physical traders get on online platforms.
This will be done by creating a network based on open protocols through ONDC,” the official cited above told Business Standard.
Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman Quality Council of India, Anjali Bansal, Founder and Chairperson of Avaana Capital, National Payments Corp. of India CEO Dilip Asbe, Secretary General of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Praveen Khandelwal, among others are also a part of the advisory council. A senior Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) official will be the convenor of the advisory council.
“ONDC is expected to digitize the entire value chain, standardize operations, promote inclusion of suppliers, derive efficiencies in logistics and enhance value for consumers” an official statement said.
