Nasscom seeks stability, comprehensive data strategy from the new govt

'We are pretty self-sufficient as an industry', Debjani Ghosh, president at Nasscom said

Neha Alawadhi 

Nasscom
File photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Nasscom’s foremost expectation from India’s new government is stability, followed by a comprehensive data strategy that will impact development in key sectors. “The only thing we desire is stability and a government which understands how technology can be leveraged for development, both economic and social. We are pretty self-sufficient as an industry,” Debjani Ghosh, president at Nasscom said.
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 00:45 IST

