Manappuram Finance Dec quarter net profit falls 46% to Rs 261 crore

-
ALSO READ
Asset quality pressures on micro-lending ease in Q2Fy22: CRIF High Mark
Manappuram Finance Q2 consolidated net profit declines 9% at Rs 370 cr
Microfinance business may attract closer scrutiny on the way it is done
Microfinance loan portfolio rises 4.2% to Rs 2,37,369 cr as of June-end
MFIs, Assam govt sign MoU for microfinance incentive and relief scheme
-
Manappuram Finance on Monday reported nearly 46 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 261 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as income fell.
The non-banking finance company (NBFC) had posted a net profit of Rs 483 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
Total income during the October-December period of 2021-22 was down at Rs 1,506.85 crore, as against Rs 1,650 crore in same period of 2020-21, Manappuram Finance said in a regulatory filing.
Total expenses during Q3FY22 rose to Rs 1,158.67 crore, as against Rs 992.75 crore in year-ago period.
The board of directors of the company in its meeting also declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.75 per equity share having a face value of Rs 2 each, the company said.
The consolidated results of the group include unaudited financial results of subsidiaries - Asirvad Microfinance, Manappuram Home Finance, Manappuram Insurance Brokers and Manappuram Comptech and Consultants.
Stock of the company closed at Rs 142.80 apiece on BSE, down 6.70 per cent over previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU