Business Standard

Nayara Energy plans to shut its Vadinar refinery for maintenance from Nov 1

Indian refiner Nayara Energy, partly owned by Russian energy giant Rosneft, plans to fully shut its 400,000 barrels per day Vadinar refinery for about a month from November for routine maintenance

Topics
Nayara Energy | Oil refinery | Rosneft

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

Nayara Energy
Representative Image

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian private refiner Nayara Energy, partly owned by Russian energy giant Rosneft, plans to fully shut its 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) Vadinar refinery for about a month from November for routine maintenance, sources said.

The shutdown of the refinery on India's west coast is expected to start from Nov. 1, the sources said.

Nayara did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comments.

 

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 13:26 IST

