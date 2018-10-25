NBCC bags Rs 9.02-billion contract to build AIIMS in Deogarh, Jharkhand

-
ALSO READ
Cost of setting up 6 new AIIMS overshot by Rs 29.28 bn, says CAG
22 new AIIMS coming up to ease regional imbalance in healthcare: J P Nadda
Jan Arogya Yojana: PM to launch healthcare scheme on Sunday from Jharkhand
AIIMS MBBS 2018 admit cards released on aiimsexams.org: How to download
AIIMS MBBS 2018 result set to be declared on June 18; counselling from July
-
State-owned NBCC on Thursday said it has bagged a Rs 9.02-billion contract to construct AIIMS hospital at Deogarh in Jharkhand.
NBCC (India) Ltd has bagged a prestigious project, worth Rs 9.02 billion, for planning, designing and construction of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Deoghar, Jharkhand, it said.
The project has been awarded to NBCC by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).
NBCC has taken up several significant projects in health sector such as ESIC hospitals, medical colleges and hospitals of various state governments across the country.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU