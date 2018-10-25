NBCC bags Rs 9.02-billion contract to build AIIMS in Deogarh, Jharkhand

State-owned on Thursday said it has bagged a Rs 9.02-billion contract to construct hospital at Deogarh in Jharkhand.

(India) Ltd has bagged a prestigious project, worth Rs 9.02 billion, for planning, designing and construction of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Deoghar, Jharkhand, it said.

NBCC has taken up several significant projects in health sector such as ESIC hospitals, medical colleges and hospitals of various state governments across the country.