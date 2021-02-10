NBCC net profit increases by 75% to Rs 97 crore in December quarter

State-owned Ltd on Wednesday reported a 75 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 96.98 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.

Its net profit was Rs 55.54 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income rose to Rs 2,149.17 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,979.36 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

