NBCC net profit increases by 75% to Rs 97 crore in December quarter

State-owned NBCC Ltd on Wednesday reported a 75 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 96.98 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Its net profit was Rs 55.54 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income rose to Rs 2,149.17 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,979.36 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

First Published: Wed, February 10 2021. 21:30 IST

