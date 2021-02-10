NBCC net profit increases by 75% to Rs 97 crore in December quarter

-
ALSO READ
NBCC slips 3% as consolidated profit for June quarter plunges 88% YoY
Construction firm NBCC posts Rs 45.61 crore profit in Sept quarter
State-owned NBCC business bags orders worth Rs 1,165 crore in October
NBCC Q4 net profit down 41% at Rs 83.77 cr, total income drops Rs 2,651 cr
NBCC signs MoU with Election Commission to build office building at Dwarka
-
State-owned NBCC Ltd on Wednesday reported a 75 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 96.98 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.
Its net profit was Rs 55.54 crore in the year-ago period.
The total income rose to Rs 2,149.17 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,979.36 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU