NCC Q3 PBT down 75% at Rs 64.83 crore over decline in revenue

Hyderabad-based construction company NCC Limited has reported a 75 per cent decline in profit before tax (PBT) at Rs 64.83 crore for the quarter ended December, 2019 as compared to Rs 256.30 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year, on the back of fall in revenues.

There was a 33.16 per cent decrease in total income of the company at Rs 2,282.98 crore during the period under review as compared with Rs 3,415.64 crore in the corresponding previous quarter. Expenditure declined 29.75 percent to Rs 2,218.47 crore from Rs 3,157.84 crore in the year ago period. The company, however, improved its revenue position by 14 percent on a sequential basis.

For the nine month period the PBT stood at Rs 288.29 crore, a decrease of 53.51 percent over Rs 620.18 crore in the corresponding period previous year. The total income was down 27.75 per cent at Rs 6652.74 crore during the nine month period ending December, 2019 as compared to Rs 9208.38 crore in the corresponding period previous year.