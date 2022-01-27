NCLAT urges CoC rethink on Piramal ascribing Re 1 value to DHFL's bad loans

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal today ordered DHFL's committee of creditors to consider an objection filed by Mumbai-based 63 Moons Technologies against ascribing a value of Re 1 to Rs 40,000 crore worth of recoverable assets in the case.

63 Moons Technologies had moved the asking why such a low valuation was ascribed to assets worth Rs 40,000 crore with lenders getting no dues if Piramal group recovers from these loans in future. 63 Moons had Rs 200 crore of debt exposure in before it was sent to the bankruptcy courts for debt resolution.

Piramal's bid for DHFL was approved by the CoC last year and was approved by the NCLT later.

With this order, now the CoC have to reconsider the provision of section 66 of IBC which mandates that the benefit should go to all the creditors of DHFL. However, the CoC had, in its resolution plan, overlooked this provision to the benefit of Piramal Group, 63 Moons said in a statement.

If CoC considers this without alteration of provision of section 66of IBC, all creditors of DHFL will be benefited. 63 moons is the only company which challenged the decision of CoC in

It may be pointed out that in its resolution plan, Piramal had ascribed Re 1 value against Rs 40,000 crore assets that had been fraudulently diverted by erstwhile promoters of DHFL. With 63 Moons' efforts, lakhs of creditors will stand to benefit from this Rs 40,000 crore by way of recovery.