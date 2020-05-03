Both debtors & creditors will be wary of using IBC in short term: M S Sahoo

M S Sahoo, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), in an email interview with Namrata Acharya, says debtors and creditors should think of solutions outside Insolvency and Banking Code (IBC), and explains why in the days ahead, liquidation will be rare, as the objective of the code is to rescue companies in distress.

Edited Excerpts: What, according to you, will be the long and short-term impact of Covid-19 on the resolution of stressed assets through IBC? Covid-19 is an external variable. The lockdown and other measures, government and citizens take to address Covid-19 are ...