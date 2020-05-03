JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Q&A

Reliance to produce new gas from D6 by June end; to cost $2.2 per unit
Business Standard

Both debtors & creditors will be wary of using IBC in short term: M S Sahoo

As the banking system gears up to support businesses in face of defaults due to Covid 19, resolution of stressed assets could be the next big task for system, says M S Sahoo

Topics
M S Sahoo   |   Nclt   |   Ibbi

Namrata Acharya  |  Kolkata 

M S Sahoo, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), in an email interview with Namrata Acharya, says debtors and creditors should think of solutions outside Insolvency and Banking Code (IBC), and explains why in the days ahead, liquidation will be rare, as the objective of the code is to rescue companies in distress.

Edited Excerpts: What, according to you, will be the long and short-term impact of Covid-19 on the resolution of stressed assets through IBC? Covid-19 is an external variable. The lockdown and other measures, government and citizens take to address Covid-19 are ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sun, May 03 2020. 12:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU