NDTV informs bourses of receiving defamation notice worth Rs 100 bn

Media company on Friday informed the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) that it has received a defamation notice from Limited & Others, claiming damages of Rs 100 billion.

The company in a filing with the bourses said that the suit notice is on account of NDTV's weekly show 'Truth vs Hype' for a story 'The Ideal Partner in Rafale Deal' broadcasted on its English channel 24x7 on September 29, 2018.

"We wish to inform you that the Company on October 18, 2018, received a notice from Ahmedabad City Civil Court (Court) with regard to a suit for defamation instituted by Limited & others, against the Company, Executive Co-Chairperson and Managing Editor, of the Company, claiming damages of Rs 100 billion. The suit for defamation has been instituted on account of the Company‘s weekly show, ‘Truth vs Hype’ wherein the story 7 ‘The Ideal Partner in Rafael Deal’ was broadcasted on the channel ‘ 24X7’, on September 29, 2018," NDTV informed in the filing with the stock exchanges.

NDTV, while requesting the bourses to take the information on record, rejected the and said that it will contest the matter in court.

"The Company outrightly rejects any charges of defamation and will present relevant material to the Court to contest the matter, which is listed for hearing on October 26, 2018," it said.