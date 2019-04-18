Neck-and-neck in 2007, TCS is now $9-billion ahead of Infosys in revenue

Once an intensely fought battle for market leadership between Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys is now turning out to be a one-sided one. With revenue and margin gap widening every year, the Tata Group company may well become twice the size of Infosys in the next five years if the current growth rate of these two information technology (IT) services giants are sustained.

