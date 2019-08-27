Nestle, PepsiCo, Britannia to set up manufacturing plants despite slowdown

A slowing market can be an opportune time to step back and invest for the future. In the case of packaged foods, seeing signs of stress in recent months, players are doing just that.

In the past two weeks, three companies — Nestlé, PepsiCo and Britannia — have announced they are setting up new plants. While Nestlé will set up a Rs 700-crore Maggi plant in Gujarat, PepsiCo will invest Rs 514 crore in a new snacks factory in Uttar Pradesh. Britannia is keen to step up its presence in the east and north east, Chairman Nusli Wadia had said at the firm's annual ...