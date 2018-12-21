New deals, demand growth across verticals are positives for Mindtree stock

The stock of IT services company Mindtree has been underperforming its peer index in the recent past, given the overhang of the promoter stake sale. While there could be short-term volatility, the Street will focus on growth outlook driven by deal wins and customer additions, going ahead.

While deal momentum has been strong with key verticals such as retail, travel, technology, and media expected to do well, the company has to generate consistent growth if it seeks to match the premium of larger mid-cap peers. In the September quarter results, there was a sharp moderation in ...