JUST IN
Jio Payments likely to become subsidiary of Jio Financial Services
Odisha inks MoU with Ashok Leyland to develop driving training institutes
ONGC applies to retain 20% stake in Russia's Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project
Elon Musk's Indian-origin adviser defends $8 fee for Blue tick verification
Unacademy gives pink slips to 350 employees in second round of layoffs
Life insurers register 15% rise in new biz premium at Rs 24,916 cr in Oct
IOL Chemicals gets EDQM certification to supply API in European markets
Meta Platforms' India staffers on edge over layoff media reports
Mass layoffs at Twitter: Pause ads, agencies in India advise clients
Awfis aims to double revenue to Rs 600 cr in FY23; IPO by Dec next year
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Odisha inks MoU with Ashok Leyland to develop driving training institutes
Business Standard

Jio Payments likely to become subsidiary of Jio Financial Services

Sources in the know say that this 70 per cent stake held by RIL will be transferred to JFS. SBI will continue to own the rest of the 30 per cent in RPB

Topics
Jio payments bank | Reliance Industries | sbi

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Jio Payments Bank
Jio Payments Bank

Jio Payments Bank (JPB) — a joint venture between Reliance Industries (RIL) and State Bank of India (SBI) — is likely to become a subsidiary of the proposed new listed entity, Jio Financial Services (JFS), as part of the overall restructuring of the group’s financial services business which was announced a few days ago after its quarterly results.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jio payments bank

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 23:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.