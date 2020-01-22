New York's Interups plans to acquire assets worth $8 billion in India

New York-based Interups, which has bid for Lavasa Corporation, said it plans to acquire assets worth $7-8 billion (around Rs 56,800) in India, which include an airline, luxury resorts and a financial services company. In its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the US, Interups, which was set up in 2012, said the total value of the transactions in progress is estimated at $8 billion in asset value.

If all the transactions conclude successfully, Interups said it would earn $80-$100 million in gross cash revenues, excluding any equity value earned. The company has ...