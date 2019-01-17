NGT asks Volkswagen to deposit Rs 100 cr by Friday or face property seizure

-
The National Green Tribunal on Thursday asked Volkswagen India Ltd to deposit Rs 100 crore by 5 PM on Friday or face punitive action, including the arrest of the carmaker's country Managing Director and seizure of the company's properties in India.
Hearing a case filed against the carmaker for the installation of a software that allowed the company's cars to cheat pollution testing devices, the NGT said that the carmaker had to deposit the amount and submit an affidavit of compliance with the Central Pollution Control Board.
The green tribunal had, last year, fined the carmaker Rs 100 crore for the presence of defeat devices in their vehicles. A 'cheat' or 'defeat device' is a software which allows car companies diesel to manipulate emission tests by changing performance of its engines.
In December 2015, following the discovery of defeat devices installed in the cars of the company, Volkswagen India had recalled 3,23,700 vehicles to fix the emission software. Tests conducted in India had found that some models of the car were emitting pollutants as much as 1.1 times to 2.6 times higher than the applicable BS-IV norms. Earlier, Volkswagen had admitted to the use of 'defeat device' in 11 million diesel engine cars sold in the US, Europe and other global markets to manipulate emission test results.
