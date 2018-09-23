JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Oil India shareholders nod to raise Rs 70 billion through bonds' issuance
Business Standard

NGT panel inspects Sterlite copper plant in TN, conducts public hearing

The Tamil Nadu government on May 28 on environmental grounds in the wake of protests by locals

Press Trust of India  |  Tuticorin(TN) 

Sterlite, Thoothukudi
The Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu | Photo: PTI

An expert committee, set up by the NGT to decide on Vedanta's plea challenging closure of its Sterlite copper plant, Sunday inspected the unit here and held a public hearing.

The hearing was marked by some tense moments as a group of people attempted to assault another group which sought re-opening of the unit.

However, police intervened and restored order.

After the session, the committee headed by former Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice Tarun Agrawal, said majority of the representations were for the closure of the unit.

"We will study the representations and take further course of action," Agarwal told reporters.

Earlier in the day, the three-member panel set up by National Green Tribunal (NGT) inspected the Sterlite Copper unit, which was closed by the Tamil Nadu government on May 28 on environmental grounds in the wake of protests by locals.

The committee members were accompanied by District Collector Sandeep Nanduri and Superintendent of Police Murali Ramba.

The expert committee checked the quality of water at T Kumaragiri tank and visited A Kumarattiyapuram village andheld discussions with its residents on the impact of copper plant onthe environment.

A large posse of police personnel were deployed around the plant during the inspection.
First Published: Sun, September 23 2018. 20:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements