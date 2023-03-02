NHPC pays interim dividend of Rs 997.75 crore to govt for 2022-23

-
ALSO READ
NTPC pays Rs 4,121.08 crore as interim dividend to shareholders for FY23
NHPC Q2 net profit rises over 21% to Rs 1,685 cr on back of higher revenues
Vedanta Group notifies third interim dividend of Rs 17.50 per share
Tech Mahindra to consider interim dividend for FY23 in board meeting
Sun Pharma Q3 profit rises 5% to Rs 2,166 cr; interim dividend approved
-
State-owned hydro power giant NHPC has paid an interim dividend of Rs 997.75 crore to the government for 2022-23.
"NHPC has paid an interim dividend of Rs 997.75 crore to government of India for the financial year 2022-23 on 2nd March 2023," a company statement said.
The NHPC had already paid Rs 356.34 crore to the government during the current fiscal 2022-23 on account of final dividend for the financial year 2021-22.
Thus, the NHPC has paid total dividend of Rs 1,354.09 crore to the government during the financial year 2022-23.
NHPC today has more than eight lakh shareholders and total interim dividend pay-out for the financial year 2022-23 worked out to Rs 1,406.30 crore.
NHPC had earned a net profit of Rs 3,264.32 crore for the nine months ended FY23 as against the previous period corresponding figure of Rs 2,977.62 crore. The company had earned a net profit of Rs 3,537.71 crore for the financial year 2021-22.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 23:07 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU