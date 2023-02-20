JUST IN
Reserve Bank of India tightens norms for ARCs on income recognising fee
Domestic air passenger traffic nearly doubled in January, shows data
Free to negotiate for maximising asset value, RCap lenders tell NCLAT
Centre opposes Vedanta's $3-bn zinc asset sale over concerns of valuation
Vedanta-Foxconn selects Dholera SIR for 1st semiconductor facility in India
Kalpataru Power, its international arms bag orders worth Rs 3,185 crore
Adani Ports & SEZ repays Rs 1,500-crore SBI MF loan in comback strategy
Air India Delhi-bound NY flight diverted to London due to medical emergency
NHPC shareholders approve Rajeev Kumar Vishnoi's appointment as CMD
Tata Motors bags India's largest electric vehicle fleet order from Uber
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Reserve Bank of India tightens norms for ARCs on income recognising fee
icon-arrow-left
DMRC vs Rinfra to be heard on Friday, HC tells Delhi, Union govt
Business Standard

NHPC raises Rs 996 crore through issuance of non-convertible bonds

NHPC Limited has raised Rs 996 crore on February 20, 2023 through unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative and taxable 7.59 per cent AD series bonds

Topics
NHPC | NSE | Bonds

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

nhpc
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Monday raised Rs 996 crore through the issuance of non-convertible bonds on private placement basis.

"NHPC Limited has raised Rs 996 crore on February 20, 2023 through unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative and taxable 7.59 per cent AD series bonds on private placement basis," according to a filing.

The bonds are proposed for listing at Wholesale Debt Market (WDM) segment of BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NHPC

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 23:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.