NHPC raises Rs 996 crore through issuance of non-convertible bonds

State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Monday raised Rs 996 crore through the issuance of non-convertible bonds on private placement basis.
"NHPC Limited has raised Rs 996 crore on February 20, 2023 through unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative and taxable 7.59 per cent AD series bonds on private placement basis," according to a filing.
The bonds are proposed for listing at Wholesale Debt Market (WDM) segment of BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE).
First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 23:12 IST
