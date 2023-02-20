NHPC raises Rs 996 crore through issuance of non-convertible bonds

State-owned hydro power giant on Monday raised Rs 996 crore through the issuance of non-convertible on private placement basis.

" Limited has raised Rs 996 crore on February 20, 2023 through unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative and taxable 7.59 per cent AD series on private placement basis," according to a filing.

The are proposed for listing at Wholesale Debt Market (WDM) segment of BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

