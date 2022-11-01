JUST IN
Nissan Motor wholesales rise 45% to 10,011 units in Oct in festive season
Maruti Suzuki's total sales rise 21% to 167,520 units in October
Founding Fuel launches a paywall on select stories facilitated by Fewcents
PNB Housing Finance expects 40% jump in disbursals: MD & CEO Kousgi
Impossible for any automobile company to be profitable in 1st yr: MG Motor
iPhone supply in India may not suffer as China ups Covid-19 curbs: Experts
Bajaj Auto's total sales fall 10% to 395,238 units in Oct, exports down 31%
Air India beats IndiGo to become top 'on time' airline in India: Report
MG Motor India logs 53% rise in retail sales at 4,367 units in October
Top headlines: Customs, excise mop-up, 42 companies approved for PLI & more
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Maruti Suzuki's total sales rise 21% to 167,520 units in October
Business Standard

Nissan Motor wholesales rise 45% to 10,011 units in Oct in festive season

Nissan Motor India on Tuesday said its total wholesales increased by 45 per cent to 10,011 units in October as compared to the same month last year

Topics
Nissan Motor India | Car sales | festive season

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nissan
Photo: Shutterstock

Nissan Motor India on Tuesday said its total wholesales increased by 45 per cent to 10,011 units in October as compared to the same month last year.

The company had dispatched a total of 6,917 units in October 2021.

Last month the automaker sold 3,061 units in the domestic market and also exported 6,950 units, Nissan Motor India said in a statement.

The company had dispatched 3,913 and 3,004 units in the domestic and international markets, respectively, last October.

"Festive season has strong momentum of increased number of deliveries, with customer preference for early delivery and ease of finance. Preference of customers was for SUVs specially amongst the first time and replacement buyers," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava noted.

The company is confident that demand will continue to rise with an improvement in economic growth, customer sentiment and with improvement in supply, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nissan Motor India

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 13:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.