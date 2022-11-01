Nissan Motor wholesales rise 45% to 10,011 units in Oct in festive season

on Tuesday said its total wholesales increased by 45 per cent to 10,011 units in October as compared to the same month last year.

The company had dispatched a total of 6,917 units in October 2021.

Last month the automaker sold 3,061 units in the domestic market and also exported 6,950 units, said in a statement.

The company had dispatched 3,913 and 3,004 units in the domestic and international markets, respectively, last October.

" has strong momentum of increased number of deliveries, with customer preference for early delivery and ease of finance. Preference of customers was for SUVs specially amongst the first time and replacement buyers," Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava noted.

The company is confident that demand will continue to rise with an improvement in economic growth, customer sentiment and with improvement in supply, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)