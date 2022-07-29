Nissan reaches significant export milestone of 1 mn 'Made in India' cars

Car maker Motor India has achieved a milestone of shipping out one million cars to different overseas markets, said the company.

The cars are made at Renault- Automotive India Private Ltd's (RNAIPL) plant near here. The company is a joint venture between Japan's Nissan and French automobile company Renault.

has shipped its cars to about 108 countries since 2010.

Nissan has transitioned its primary export market from Europe to the Middle East countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait.

