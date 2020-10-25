Nitya Electro Controls starts production in UP's Greater Noida plant

Nitya Electro Controls Group on Sunday said production has started at its wires and manufacturing plant at in Uttar Pradesh.

The company also announced roping in Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as its brand ambassador.

The company will manufacture German technology-based house wires, multicore cables, specialty cables, LT Power at the plant.

We are happy to launch the state of art wires and manufacturing plant and We are always committed to providing our consumers with the best, safe and advanced technology wires and cables. We are coming up with German technology advanced products for Indian consumers to ensure the best quality and safety," Nitya Group CMD Prashant Srivastava said in a statement.

The company had earlier announced plans to invest Rs 200 crore over a five-year period.

Srivastava further said that the company has signed Nawazuddin Siddiqui for wires and cables division to showcase the perfection and safety in all range of consumer and industrial wires and cables and to connect with the audience.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)