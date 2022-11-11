JUST IN
NLC India reports 111.6% rise in Q2 profit to Rs 417 cr on higher revenues

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 197.02 crore in the year-ago period, NLC India said in a filing to BSE

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

profit
Photo: Shutterstock

State-owned NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) on Friday reported a 111.6 per cent increase in its consolidated profit at Rs 417.03 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, due to higher revenue from operations.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 197.02 crore in the year-ago period, NLC India said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated revenue from operations of the public sector unit in the July-September period increased to Rs 3,489.28 crore from Rs 3,093.80 crore in the year-ago period.

NLCIL is a navratna company under the administrative control of the coal ministry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 17:39 IST

