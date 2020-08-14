NLC India says it has raised Rs 1,000 crore by issuing commercial paper

-
NLC India on Friday said it has raised Rs 1,000 crore by issuing commercial paper.
"NLC India Ltd has issued and allotted 20,000 nos of commercial paper of face value of Rs 5,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 1,000 crore in favour of SBI Mutual Fund SBI Liquid Fund on August 14, " the PSU said in a filing to BSE.
NLC India, a navratna company under the Ministry of Coal, is into coal and lignite mining and power generation.
