ITC to invest $2 billion across segments in medium-term, says MD
Business Standard

State-owned NMDC first quarter net profit jumps to Rs 3,191 crore

The company had posted Rs 531.35 crore net profit during the same quarter a year ago.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

State-owned NMDC first quarter net profit jumps to Rs 3,191 crore

State-owned NMDC on Thursday saw its consolidated net profit jump to Rs 3,191.30 crore in the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted Rs 531.35 crore net profit during the same quarter a year ago.

In a BSE filing, the company said its total income zoomed to Rs 6,656.30 crore in the latest June quarter from Rs 2,009.27 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter under review, the company's expenses stood at Rs 2,394.31 crore as against Rs 1,250.82 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country''s largest iron ore miner. It is also into exploration of minerals like copper, rock phosphate, limestone, dolomite and gypsum.

First Published: Thu, August 12 2021. 19:54 IST

