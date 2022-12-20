No base station of 5G set up by Vodafone Idea in India yet: Report

-
Vodafone Idea, fighting financial troubles, is reportedly yet to set up a 5G base station network in India, a report in Times of India (ToI) said. Since the rollout of 5G services in India on October 1, around 2,500 base stations are being set up every week. The Centre, on the other hand, had told companies to set up 10,000 base stations every week.
Reliance Jio has taken the lead in setting up 5G base stations in India. According to data, till November 26, the company has set up 17,687 base stations. Till now, it has launched its services in 10 states in India.
Airtel has set up 3,293 base stations. It has rolled out services in 13 states. Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said in the Rajya Sabha that the two companies accounted for a total of 20,980 5G base stations till November 26.
"To drive 5G ecosystem development in the country for faster adoption of services, Vi is partnering with leading device OEMs to have Vi 5G provisioned for its users in time for market rollout. We believe, we are ready for the next journey of growth with 5G technology, where a connected world with limitless digital solutions will soon be the new norm and we will be playing a vital role in the same," a Vodafone Idea spokesperson told TOI.
The report added that the absence of Vi from 5G network space is perplexing as it purchased spectrum at the 5G auction in August. Airtel and Jio have been open about their roll-out plans, but not much is known about the plans of Vi.
First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 13:03 IST
