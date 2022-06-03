No casualty, cause of fire being ascertained, says Deepak Nitrite Ltd

-
Even as a major fire at its plant in Nandesari industrial estate was brought under control by Thursday night, chemical intermediates company Deepak Nitrite Limited has stated that no casualties have been reported.
In a filing on stock exchanges, the company stated that an incident of fire around the warehouse section of its manufacturing site at Nandesari near Vadodara had occurred on Thursday evening at around 6 pm.
"Our emergency response team, with the support of local authorities and companies around Deepak Nitrite Limited brought the fire under control within a couple of hours. There has been no casualty and few people are being given first aid treatment," the company stated in its filings.
"The company has kept all concerned authorities informed and the plant operations are expected to resume in a day or two upon clearance of the damaged warehouse. The cause of the fire is being investigated and the company is committed to extend all assistance to the relevant authorities investigating this matter," it further stated while adding that both loss of assets and loss of business are covered under insurance.
After a major fire broke out at the company's plant in Nandesari industrial estate on Thursday evening, fire and emergency services rushed to the spot to handle the situation even as seven workers were hospitalized after inhaling smoke from the fire at the plant premises, according to local authorities in Vadodara.
Authorities too confirmed that there were no casualties reported till Friday morning.
According to police sources, nearly 700 residents and workers in the vicinity have been shifted to safer places even as more than a dozen fire trucks were pressed into service.
"We are ascertaining the cause of the fire. However, the spot has been cordoned off for now," said a police personnel.
