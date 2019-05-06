No coercive action for now against Volkswagen on NGT fine, rules SC

The Supreme Court on Monday admitted India’s plea against the Rs 500 crore fine imposed by (NGT) for the presence of cheat devices in their vehicles. A two-judge bench of Justice S A Bobde and Justice S Abdul Nazeer, while issuing notice to the petitioners, also said that there would be no coercive action against the car maker in the interim, in effect staying the fine imposed on the car-maker by

India had approached the court with a plea that fine had been imposed by without considering the stand of the company. The grounds on which it had been fined the sum, the car company contested, were not present in the current laws of the country.

The had on March 7 fined India Rs 500 crore for presence of cheat devices in their diesel cars plying in India. The automobile giant had been asked to deposit the sum with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in two months. The money, NGT said, could be used by the to improve the air quality in and around the

Though the carmaker contends that the test results of its diesel cars were based on “on-road testing” conditions for which there were no prescribed standards, the NGT said the fine was being imposed, taking sustainable development as the main factor.

“Sustainable development is the main guiding factor... We are unable to accept the manufacturer’s objections to the report,” a Bench headed by Justice Adarsh Goel had then said.

Earlier on January 17 this year, the NGT had asked Volkswagen to deposit Rs 100 crore within 24 hours or it would order the arrest of the carmaker’s country managing director, and seizure of its properties in India. This came after the firm had failed to deposit the amount despite a November 16 order by the NGT asking it to do so.

On November 16 last year, asked the carmaker to deposit an interim amount of Rs 100 crore with the after it was found that the firm’s cars had used ‘defeat device’ to cheat emission tests in India. A cheat or defeat device is a that allows car to manipulate emission tests by altering performance of their

The NGT had set up a four-member panel consisting of members from the CPCB, the ministry of heavy industries, Automotive Research Association of India, and National Environmental Engineering Research Institute to determine the fair estimate the damage caused to the due to the Volkswagen diesel cars. The panel, in its report, had said that Volkswagen should pay at least Rs 171.34 crore as a “conservative” fine for the damage its cars caused to and general health in India.