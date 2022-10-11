JUST IN
French mineral firm Imerys plans to ramp up Vizag plant production
Business Standard

No more interested in plain vanilla solar or wind: Hero Future Energies CEO

In a Q&A, Srivatsan Iyer talks about his firm's expansion plans in new segments and what the equity investment by KKR means for the company

Topics
Hero Future Energies | KKR | Equity investment

Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

Srivatsan Iyer, CEO, Hero Future Energies
Srivatsan Iyer, CEO, Hero Future Energies

Hero Future Energies, the renewable energy company under the Hero family tree, made a one-of-a-kind move to shift its headquarters to London, United Kingdom. While the company has been quiet on the project bidding front, it has been able to tap global green bonds and more recently, equity investment from KKR. Speaking with Shreya Jai post this transaction, Srivatsan Iyer, chief executive officer, HFE talks about their expansion plans in new segments, countries and why just a plain solar or wind project is not feasible anymore. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 17:16 IST

`
