No more interested in plain vanilla solar or wind: Hero Future Energies CEO

Hero Future Energies, the renewable energy company under the Hero family tree, made a one-of-a-kind move to shift its headquarters to London, United Kingdom. While the company has been quiet on the project bidding front, it has been able to tap global green bonds and more recently, from . Speaking with Shreya Jai post this transaction, Srivatsan Iyer, chief executive officer, HFE talks about their expansion plans in new segments, countries and why just a plain solar or wind project is not feasible anymore. Edited excerpts: