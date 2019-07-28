No plans to re-enter domestic formulations in current fiscal: Piramal V-C

Citing the price control regime as being detrimental to the pharmaceutical industry, Piramal Enterprises Vice-Chairperson Swati Piramal on Saturday said the group was not considering re-entry into the domestic formulations market this financial year.

Last year, Ajay Piramal, chairman of Piramal Enterprises, had indicated that the firm was exploring a possible re-entry into the domestic formulations market, which it had exited after selling the business to Abbott for $3.7 billion in 2010. "We would love to see a policy change. We saw an increase in price control from 77 ...